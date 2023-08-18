Mayor G.T. Bynum is fence sitting. He’s being impartial regarding the most recent State Superintendent Ryan Walters’ concocted flap over Tulsa Public Schools accreditation and the competency of TPS Superintendent Deborah Gist.

It’s one thing to remain neutral on issues where there are reasonable, differing perspectives, but it’s quite another to remain neutral in the face of an all-out, unwarranted, personal assault on the competency of Gist, integrity of the TPS board, academic soundness of the largest school district in the state and city at large.

The mayor said his only interest is in providing the best possible education for Tulsa kids. Then why not take a stand supporting Gist whose tenure as head of TPS has seen unprecedented challenges in the form of draconian budget cuts, public school funding diverted to private, religious schools via voucher programs, a pandemic shutdown and a mass exodus of teachers, many of whom got fed up with low salaries and Legislature’s assault on the teaching profession and their union.

In spite of all that, Gist has remained at the helm of TPS, met with families, teachers and board member to create a comprehensive plan using available data specifying contributing factors and addressing those issues with a coordinated, professional effort.

Now TPS is dealing with a possible state takeover fostered by a politician under federal investigation for alleged mishandling of funds.

It should be a no-brainer for the mayor to back his constituents, who have overwhelmingly backed him through his tenure.

