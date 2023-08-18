Thanks to Mayor G.T. Bynum for being the adult in the room during the recent free-for-all created by State Superintendent Ryan Walters against Tulsa Superintendent Deborah Gist and the Tulsa Public School District.

It's a shame our students have to witness this type of behavior. One of the cornerstones of the educational system is teaching our children how to successfully navigate conflict resolution.

Walters' behavior of relentless name-calling and hurling of unsubstantiated rumors, innuendos and conspiracy theories contradicts his most critical responsibility of modeling appropriate behavior in his elected role.

Bynum consistently exhibits the ability to listen to both sides of the issue with maturity and appropriate mentorship.

If we're lucky, our students are watching Bynum and ignoring the melee created by the leadership of the Oklahoma State Education Department.

