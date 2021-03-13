Letter: Tulsa Health Department vaccination process friendly, efficient

I admit I’m usually pretty vocal in expressing dissatisfaction or annoyance at community events, especially if lines are involved. For that reason, I feel motivated to share my recent experiences receiving both of my COVID-19 vaccination shots.

I can find no reason to share anything negative about either event.

Both shots were administered at Expo Square, and both took less than an hour to complete — and that includes the 15 minutes you wait afterwards to make certain nothing went wrong.

Every single individual was helpful and friendly, from the parking lot attendants, the paperwork distributors to the vaccinators.

Their positivity was helpful at alleviating any anxiety I experienced, and their professional demeanor gave me confidence in accepting the injection.

So often, I’m ready to complain about events like this, but I find myself unable to list a single complaint.

Tulsa Health Department deserves great praise for the organization and staffing for these vaccines. I have great appreciation for the pleasant experience.

Thank you to everyone who made it so.