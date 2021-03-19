Letter: Tulsa Health Department to be congratulated for its vaccine process

Hats off to the Tulsa Health Department for distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine!

I had my second dose last month. There was plenty of space for social distancing, and the line moved continuously.

I was in-and-out in less than an hour with an orderly traffic flow.

I had my first dose in January and stood in line for three hours on a misty, rainy day in a crowd with no six-foot spacing.

It was night and day between those experiences.

The health department made excellent improvements, even changing the overall schedules to work around the severe winter weather.

Dr. Bruce Dart and his staff are to be congratulated.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.