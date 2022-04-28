 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Tulsa has made progress in going green

  • 0

I hope you found a way to celebrate Earth Day and the connection with our planet last weekend. I know many of you hike, fish, play in the park, or even work the gardens in our yards. It is a great time of year to just get out and enjoy nature.

This was the 52nd celebration of Earth Day. As a child I helped organize a litter cleanup that first year at McClure Park in east Tulsa. To an 11-year-old, parks were a special and I couldn’t believe others treated it as a trashcan. I vowed then to make a difference and become a tree-hugger.

In those years, Tulsa and Oklahoma have made some wonderful strides that have continued the work of cleaning and bettering our small part of the planet. The water in the Arkansas River through Tulsa is the cleanest in my lifetime as well as the air we breathe every day in Tulsa.

Up With Trees has transformed our highways, citizens in almost every town have curbside recycling now, and the number of people who started food gardens during the pandemic is inspiring.

People are also reading…

I am not Chicken Little and want to tell you the sky is falling, and that parts of our planet are struggling. But not here. My parent’s generation endured the Dust Bowl, and now in my children’s lives are in Green Country. If the Earth is a painting, here is where the fresh paint is.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: In light of new abortion laws, women who miscarry now at risk

Letter: In light of new abortion laws, women who miscarry now at risk

"However, I fear that in the context of illegal abortion, a woman will have to prove that she is in fact miscarrying. Some readers might dismiss this: 'That would never happen!' But given my experience, I worry that doctors will be expected to act as judges," says Tulsa resident Ashley Oakes Martin.

Letter: Had enough? Then vote the Republicans out.

Letter: Had enough? Then vote the Republicans out.

"Republican U.S. senators introduced a new low in 'how low can you go' in their questioning of a Supreme Court justice nominee. Visible, tangible and irrevocable facts have now become lies," writes Okmulgee resident Rae Wilson.

Letter: Oklahoma's abortion ban is a good thing

Letter: Oklahoma's abortion ban is a good thing

"It's time to stop abortion. I encourage the governor and my representatives to implement the law no matter how many injunctions and lawsuits filed, no matter the fines or the number and size of protests," says Tulsa resident Michael Megeath.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert