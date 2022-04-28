Letter: Tulsa has made progress in going green

I hope you found a way to celebrate Earth Day and the connection with our planet last weekend. I know many of you hike, fish, play in the park, or even work the gardens in our yards. It is a great time of year to just get out and enjoy nature.

This was the 52nd celebration of Earth Day. As a child I helped organize a litter cleanup that first year at McClure Park in east Tulsa. To an 11-year-old, parks were a special and I couldn’t believe others treated it as a trashcan. I vowed then to make a difference and become a tree-hugger.

In those years, Tulsa and Oklahoma have made some wonderful strides that have continued the work of cleaning and bettering our small part of the planet. The water in the Arkansas River through Tulsa is the cleanest in my lifetime as well as the air we breathe every day in Tulsa.

Up With Trees has transformed our highways, citizens in almost every town have curbside recycling now, and the number of people who started food gardens during the pandemic is inspiring.

I am not Chicken Little and want to tell you the sky is falling, and that parts of our planet are struggling. But not here. My parent’s generation endured the Dust Bowl, and now in my children’s lives are in Green Country. If the Earth is a painting, here is where the fresh paint is.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

