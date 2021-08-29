 Skip to main content
Letter: Tulsa has good people willing to help strangers
Recently, my battery and alternator quit on me at the same time, leaving me stuck in traffic on a very, very busy street. 

I am near 87 years young. Two men pushed my vehicle off the street into a parking lot. 

Unknown to me, one of the young men and his wife stayed close to make sure I was all right. 

They gave me a cold cup of water an asked me to sit in their truck with the air conditioning running. They call roadside service and waited with me for an hour and a half.

While visiting with them, they mentioned having moved into my apartment complex in January. The young man said he could install the alternator. 

He told me to have the vehicle towed to our apartment complex and he would drive me to get the parts for installation. 

Then, he told me to stay in my apartment where it was cool, and he would let me know when he was done. 

One hour, and he was through with the work. 

What are the odds of that happening in that sequence? 

Some would say I was lucky. I say it was a blessing from God. 

Thank you to Luke and Jo Jenkins. May God richly bless them.

