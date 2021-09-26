Letter: Tulsa has a chance to serve as an example by treatment of Afghan refugees

The slogan of the City of Tulsa is “A New Kind of Energy.” Indeed, Tulsa is about to be enriched by a new kind of energy; the energy of 800 Afghans seeking a new life in our city.

With thousands more seeking a new life in the U.S., Tulsa has a chance to serve as an example.

Through the support of numerous charities and its many gracious citizens, we can work together to improve the lives of so many people seeking a new home.

Having spent time in Afghanistan as a member of the Oklahoma National Guard, I was always in awe of how kind and inviting the people of Afghanistan could be.

You might be wondering how you can help.

The first step is to be charitable. Our newest neighbors will need essential household goods, clothing, cooking utensils, etc.

Whether it’s purchasing a set of dishes or finally cleaning out a closet, there is a chance for all of us to contribute to this effort.

Our second step is to be hospitable. My time in Afghanistan allowed me to interact with some of the most gracious people I have ever met.

In time, you will hopefully get a chance to experience this as well.