Letter: Tulsa GOP leader needs to step down

Tulsa's Republican Party Chairman Bob Jack has no place in the Tulsa city government.

He is poison to diversity, truth and our democracy.

From leading a Stop the Steal rally at LaFortune Park to being the leader of pressure to remove of the Black Lives Matter street mural in the Greenwood District, he shows how dangerous it would be if he were placed on a city commission.

It is a sickness in our society to continue believing the presidential election was stolen and that people of color, a growing majority, are taking away rights.

Jack needs to move on and remove himself as a contender for the Infrastructure Development Advisory Board.

Better yet, resign as chairman of the Tulsa Republican Party.

