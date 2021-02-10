Letter: Tulsa GOP leader can't have it both ways

Someone should attempt to teach Bob Jack the simple lesson that he can't have it both ways.

He can't be the chairman of the local Republican Party and then simply turn that off and make a very public gesture about the Black Lives Matter street painting as a private citizen without accepting that his actions may have consequences for himself or his political organization.

And now he doesn't want his nomination to the city's Infrastructure Advisory Board to be tainted by politics.

Agreeing with him, councilors Connie Dodson and Jayme Fowler are quoted as saying a person's political opinions shouldn't be a barrier to their working for the city.

They warn of a slippery slope.

Using that logic, beliefs in white supremacy or anarchy should not bar one from a position with the city.

I have no idea if Jack is qualified for the position for which he is nominated.

I am certain he believes that he has the best interests of the city at heart.

But his past actions and his uncomfortably familiar inability to accept responsibility for those actions makes me wonder if his moral compass is calibrated in way to recognize what might be best for all Tulsans.