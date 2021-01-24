Letter: Tulsa full of thoughtful people

On Christmas Eve, I was alone. My wife died seven years ago. I decided to go out to a restaurant for my Christmas dinner.
While I was eating, a woman sitting at a table close to mine finished and stopped by to wish me a Merry Christmas on her way out.
When I was done and ready for my check, the waitress said the woman who just left paid for my dinner.
I would like to thank this lady. She made my Christmas a very merry Christmas.
After leaving, I drove to Asbury United Methodist Church for a beautiful Christmas program.
There are a lot of thoughtful people.
