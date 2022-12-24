 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Tulsa County needs to up its prosecutions of men attacking their intimate partners

Women in Oklahoma are more likely to die at the hands of someone they know, compared to women in almost all other states. Tulsa County leads the state for number of women experiencing intimate partner violence.

Many of these deaths are due to strangulation. The Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office has not been diligent in the prosecution of domestic violence charges, including misdemeanor and felony charges.

In 2021, a Sand Springs man murdered his two toddlers, his partner and then himself. Nine years earlier, he was charged with domestic assault and battery, but charges were dismissed on the grounds of “prosecution witness did not appear.”

This case is one of countless examples of the Tulsa County DA’s Office failing the women by not prosecuting the men on the grounds of a lack of a cooperating witness. These men often go on to strangle their victims.

In November 2022, the Muscogee Nation provided a free multidisciplinary training in Tulsa with the worldwide experts on domestic violence and strangulation. It was open to those who work these cases, including prosecutors. Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler and his team were invited to attend. None did.

Women should not have to die before the men in power care about our lives. It is time for Kunzweiler and his office to take a stand by following through with the prosecution of strangulation in domestic violence cases.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

