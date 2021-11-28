 Skip to main content
Letter: Tulsa County, Muscogee Nation show how we can work together
On Nov. 3, Tulsa County commissioners and the Muscogee Nation announced a partnership to support operational costs associated with the tribe’s monoclonal antibody infusion center located at Council Oak Comprehensive Healthcare Center.

This partnership allows for an increase in services, addressing some of the long-term effects of COVID-19.

With all of the press about how the state and local governments are at odds with the tribes, when was the last time you read a story where they can and do actually work together for the common good? This is an example of tribal nations partnering with the county to make a difference.

County Commissioners Karen Keith, Ron Peters, and Stan Sallee; Director of Government Affairs Terry Simonson; and Secretary of Health Shawn Terry and his team worked together for several weeks on this project.

I applaud this as it shows how local leadership can work with the tribes for the benefit of all. We need to highlight more stories such as this as I don’t believe the average citizen of Tulsa truly understands how much our tribes contribute to the communities in which they reside.

Thank you, Tulsa County.

Editor’s note: Cohenour is the chair of the Greater Tulsa Area Indian Affairs Commission.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

