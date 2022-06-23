 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Tulsa County Commissioner Bob Jack a good partner to state lawmakers

During my time in the Oklahoma Legislature, I learned how important the relationship is between the county commissioners and those elected from Tulsa County to the state Legislature.

As the second largest county in the state, it is critically important that the county commissioners have a relationship with our representatives and senators to address not only current issues but have a vision of what the future can be.

Bob Jack has worked for years fostering those relationships that the Tulsa County Commission needs and I urge the citizens of District 3 to support Bob Jack.

Editor’s note: Bush is the House District 70 representative in the Oklahoma Legislature.

