We, the undersigned clergy of Tulsa, believe in the strength of educating our children, and also affirm that there can be many avenues for doing so, including charters, private and parochial schools. And the foundation of those efforts come from a strong public education system.

We also believe that the best management of that public education system is found locally, in the control of the school boards which are elected from among our very own citizenry, people impacted by the effectiveness of that same public education system.

As clergy we are aware that we ask the impossible of our public schools, because the participants are in our congregations. We ask teachers and administrators to teach to a test designed in some other context, while also acting as parent, social worker, counselor, cook, and trauma expert.

We ask them to do this with fewer resources than they need and for much less pay than they deserve.

When we add to that poorly timed and politically unproductive threats, it creates only more chaos and leaves parents and guardians concerned about having a functioning school in barely a week, and students unable to do the work necessary to improve and learn.

We all know that we can do better, but we cannot hope to make progress on an immense challenge by tearing one another down, or by assuring that some kids matter while others don’t. We urge the State Department of Education and the state superintendent to build bridges instead of hurling rocks, as we all seek to forge a better system for our kids.

Rev. Ray A. Owens, Ph.D., senior pastor, Metropolitan Baptist Church

Rev. B. Gordon Edwards, general presbyter, Presbyterian Church (USA)

Sean Jarrett, senior pastor, New Jerusalem Baptist Church

Rev. David Wiggs, senior pastor, Boston Avenue UMC

Rabbi Marc Boone Fitzerman

Rev. Lucus Levy Keppel, co-pastor, Trinity Presbyterian Church

Rev. Kathy Brown, lead pastor, St. Paul's United Methodist

Rabbi Dan Kaiman

Fr. Dewayne Messenger, pastor, All Saints Ecumenical Catholic Church/Todos los Santos Catholic Church

Rabbi Michael Weinstein, Temple Israel

Rev. Dr. Marlin Lavanhar, senior minister, All Souls Unitarian Church

Rev. Chris Moore, lead pastor, Fellowship Congregational UCC

The Rev. Dr. W. Lee Domenick, rector, Trinity Episcopal Church

Aliye Shimi, executive director, Tulsa Metropolitan Ministry

Rev. Bill Hemm, Forest Park Christian Church

Rev. Betsy Stewart-Dooley, Boston Ave UMC

Rev. Dr. Eric J. Gill, executive pastor, Antioch Baptist Church

Rev. Dr. Andrea Clark Chambers, senior pastor, Restoration Community Church

Rev. Olivia Lane, senior pastor, Southminster Presbyterian Church

Rev. Kelli Driscoll Crews, Disciples of Christ Clergy

Rev. Twila Gibbens, St. Paul’s United Methodist

Rev. Todd Freeman, College Hill Presbyterian Church

Rev. Emily L. Robnett, associate pastor, St. Paul's United Methodist

Brother Ray Knapp, (Orders of Friar Minor), deacon, All Saints Ecumenical Catholic Church/Todos los Santos Catholic Church

Rev. Randy Lewis, assistant minister, All Souls Unitarian Church

Rev. Tamara Lebak, Restorative Justice Institute of Oklahoma

Rev. Heather Scherer, senior pastor, Faith UMC

Rev. Dr. Rodney A. Goss, senior pastor, Morning Star Baptist Church

Pastor Jean M. Neal, IHI Discipleship Training Center

Rev. Dr. Myrna J. Jones, retired

Rev. Bob Lawrence, Fellowship Congregational UCC

Pastor Bonnie Lebak, House Church Tulsa

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.