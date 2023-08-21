We, the undersigned clergy of Tulsa, believe in the strength of educating our children, and also affirm that there can be many avenues for doing so, including charters, private and parochial schools. And the foundation of those efforts come from a strong public education system.
We also believe that the best management of that public education system is found locally, in the control of the school boards which are elected from among our very own citizenry, people impacted by the effectiveness of that same public education system.
As clergy we are aware that we ask the impossible of our public schools, because the participants are in our congregations. We ask teachers and administrators to teach to a test designed in some other context, while also acting as parent, social worker, counselor, cook, and trauma expert.
We ask them to do this with fewer resources than they need and for much less pay than they deserve.
People are also reading…
When we add to that poorly timed and politically unproductive threats, it creates only more chaos and leaves parents and guardians concerned about having a functioning school in barely a week, and students unable to do the work necessary to improve and learn.
We all know that we can do better, but we cannot hope to make progress on an immense challenge by tearing one another down, or by assuring that some kids matter while others don’t. We urge the State Department of Education and the state superintendent to build bridges instead of hurling rocks, as we all seek to forge a better system for our kids.
Rev. Ray A. Owens, Ph.D., senior pastor, Metropolitan Baptist Church
Rev. B. Gordon Edwards, general presbyter, Presbyterian Church (USA)
Sean Jarrett, senior pastor, New Jerusalem Baptist Church
Rev. David Wiggs, senior pastor, Boston Avenue UMC
Rabbi Marc Boone Fitzerman
Rev. Lucus Levy Keppel, co-pastor, Trinity Presbyterian Church
Rev. Kathy Brown, lead pastor, St. Paul's United Methodist
Rabbi Dan Kaiman
Fr. Dewayne Messenger, pastor, All Saints Ecumenical Catholic Church/Todos los Santos Catholic Church
Rabbi Michael Weinstein, Temple Israel
Rev. Dr. Marlin Lavanhar, senior minister, All Souls Unitarian Church
Rev. Chris Moore, lead pastor, Fellowship Congregational UCC
The Rev. Dr. W. Lee Domenick, rector, Trinity Episcopal Church
Aliye Shimi, executive director, Tulsa Metropolitan Ministry
Rev. Bill Hemm, Forest Park Christian Church
Rev. Betsy Stewart-Dooley, Boston Ave UMC
Rev. Dr. Eric J. Gill, executive pastor, Antioch Baptist Church
Rev. Dr. Andrea Clark Chambers, senior pastor, Restoration Community Church
Rev. Olivia Lane, senior pastor, Southminster Presbyterian Church
Rev. Kelli Driscoll Crews, Disciples of Christ Clergy
Rev. Twila Gibbens, St. Paul’s United Methodist
Rev. Todd Freeman, College Hill Presbyterian Church
Rev. Emily L. Robnett, associate pastor, St. Paul's United Methodist
Brother Ray Knapp, (Orders of Friar Minor), deacon, All Saints Ecumenical Catholic Church/Todos los Santos Catholic Church
Rev. Randy Lewis, assistant minister, All Souls Unitarian Church
Rev. Tamara Lebak, Restorative Justice Institute of Oklahoma
Rev. Heather Scherer, senior pastor, Faith UMC
Rev. Dr. Rodney A. Goss, senior pastor, Morning Star Baptist Church
Pastor Jean M. Neal, IHI Discipleship Training Center
Rev. Dr. Myrna J. Jones, retired
Rev. Bob Lawrence, Fellowship Congregational UCC
Pastor Bonnie Lebak, House Church Tulsa
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.