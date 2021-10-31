Letter: Tulsa city officials should support clean, renewable energy efforts

Tulsa’s mayor and city councilors each received a resolution to approve and implement transitioning our electric energy source to 100% clean, renewable energy by 2035.

The Ready For 100 Tulsa team has been working on this action for a couple years, and now is the time for all Tulsa citizens to let their mayor and city councilor know they want clean, renewable energy.

The climate crisis is reaching critical mass around the world. We can avert this crisis by removing toxic air emissions with the use of 100% clean, renewable electricity. Our electricity provider, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, is already moving in this direction with more wind and solar energy production coming on line.

I urge you to let your voice be heard to guide our leaders to do what we want for our families to ensure a safe, breathable future ahead.

