I back the letter written on May 28 as I was at both of Tulsa City Councilor Grant Miller’s “town halls” (“Tulsa City Councilor Grant Miller needs to show evidence of allegations he’s making”). Also, I attended a town hall sponsored by the City of Tulsa.

At Miller’s event, I heard him say he had a “silver bullet” of “malfeasance” among city officials. Miller indicated he does not trust any other councilors or city employees. If he has incriminating evidence, he should turn it over right now to proper investigating agencies.

Also, it seems Miller has been spending a lot of his time on private investigation and not doing his due diligence, a term he uses a lot, into zoning questions and appointments of people in city offices.

At a recent City Council meeting, Miller said he does not see how anyone could investigate the Improve Our Tulsa package in only six months. I — and other people — do because that package has been discussed for at least a year.

Where has he been?

One of Miller’s campaign promises was communication. I and others from his district have sent emails gone unanswered. He repeatedly tells us they must have “fallen between the cracks.” Those cracks have grown to canyons.

Unfortunately, I live in District 5 and feel I have no representation on the City Council.

