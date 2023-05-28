Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

During Tulsa City Councilor Grant Miller's recent Improve our Tulsa District 5 Town Hall, he made a noteworthy assertion, suggesting the existence of evidence that implicates city agencies and/or offices in malfeasance concerning the Gilcrease Museum.

Miller referred to this evidence as a "silver bullet."

It is essential for every concerned citizen of this city, who values trust and integrity in our institutions, to see this evidence.

To act responsibly, Miller must come forward and provide supporting evidence for the claims he made during the meeting.

However, his inclination towards legal retaliation against his colleagues raises questions about his true intentions behind withholding this evidence.

My apprehension lies in the possibility that Miller is deliberately mismanaging the duties entrusted to him — an act of willful maladministration. As a city councilor, it is highly reckless to make significant claims without proper substantiation.

It is even worse to withhold the evidence that he purports to possess. But what is even more concerning is the potential that Miller, with bad intentions, may be withholding this claimed evidence to advance the separate lawsuits involving him and his boss.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.