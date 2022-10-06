Letter: Tulsa child care centers need less red tape from the city

Our nation is in a child care crisis. Parents have difficulty finding care for their child, and Tulsa is not immune.

From 2011 to 2021, licensed child care capacity in Tulsa County has decreased 19%. Tulsa is considered a child care desert by the Oklahoma Department of Human Services.

To provide some relief, the city of Tulsa should modify the zoning requirements on family child care homes in residential areas. Currently, these city requirements are stricter than DHS’ requirements on providers to get a child care license.

For example, the city limits family child care homes to serving no more than seven children, yet the state allows up to 12 for large family child care home. This city requirement dramatically decreases the number of children a home can serve and dramatically decreases the economic feasibility of operating a family child care home.

A family child care provider could seek a special exception from the city to operate as a day care, but this requires lot sizes that are bigger than nearly all that that family child care providers have.

There is no obvious reason why the city of Tulsa needs a family child care regulation. State licensing is based on best practices, meets federal guidelines, and is aligned with other states.

The City Council needs to look at these zoning requirements and make needed modifications that support the child care industry in Tulsa.

