Letter: Tulsa born and raised illustrator highlighted Oklahoma pilot in recent book

I was proud of the Tulsa World for devoting a good amount of space to an article about the death of illustrator Floyd Cooper ("Floyd Cooper, acclaimed children's illustrator, dead at 65," July 18).

His passing leaves a huge empty space in the world of children’s literature.

Cooper’s artistic talent holds readers spellbound with his life-like illustrations, his characters leap off the pages into our hearts.

The author mentioned many of Cooper’s great accomplishments, and I just want to add one more.

He illustrated a book called "Sprouting Wings" (published January 2021) that brings to life an Oklahoma aviation hero.

James Herman Banning was the first African American to receive a U.S. Department of Commerce pilot’s license and the first to fly successfully coast-to-coast from Los Angeles to Valley Stream, New York.

Banning was born and raised near Canton, Oklahoma. His is not only an Oklahoma history story but an American one.