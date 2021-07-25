Letter: Tulsa born and raised illustrator highlighted Oklahoma pilot in recent book

I was proud of the Tulsa World for devoting a good amount of space to an article about the death of illustrator Floyd Cooper ("Floyd Cooper, acclaimed children's illustrator, dead at 65," July 18).
His passing leaves a huge empty space in the world of children’s literature.
Cooper’s artistic talent holds readers spellbound with his life-like illustrations, his characters leap off the pages into our hearts.
The author mentioned many of Cooper’s great accomplishments, and I just want to add one more.
He illustrated a book called "Sprouting Wings" (published January 2021) that brings to life an Oklahoma aviation hero.
James Herman Banning was the first African American to receive a U.S. Department of Commerce pilot’s license and the first to fly successfully coast-to-coast from Los Angeles to Valley Stream, New York.
Banning was born and raised near Canton, Oklahoma. His is not only an Oklahoma history story but an American one.
Banning’s courage inspires children today to reach beyond the expected, just as it did in 1932.
We were very blessed that when we sent the "Sprouting Wings" text to Cooper, he called back to say that he wanted to do this book. He said he "could see it."
Cooper’s talent is a national treasure and will be greatly missed.
Editor's Note: Floyd Cooper was born and raised in Tulsa and graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a fine arts degree. He was noted for his illustrations of the African American experience. He died after a battle of cancer on July 16 in Easton, Pennsylvania.
