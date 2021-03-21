Letter: Tulsa becomes pothole city after winter weather

As I drive around Tulsa after our recent severe weather, I notice that concrete-paved streets such as south Memorial Drive (71st to 91st streets ) look like rural roads in a third world country.

And south Sheridan Road (51st to 71st streets) and other asphalt-paved roads are free of potholes and look none the worse for wear.

Isn't it about time that we stop using concrete to pave our streets if they're going to get torn up by ice and snow plows annually?

Asphalt seems like the better option. And how is the city temporarily filling the concrete potholes? With asphalt of course!

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.