Letter: Tulsa at its finest with 'All Rise: Symphony No. 1'

As a member of the Tulsa Community Commemoration Choir, I applaud the excellent review by James D. Watts Jr. of Wynton Marsalis's "All Rise: Symphony No. 1," performed last Sunday afternoon at the BOK Center ("Review: Wynton Marsalis, Tulsa Symphony and singers 'All Rise' to cornucopia of musical styles," June 7).

In addition to the fine accolades cited in the review, I would like to give a special shout-out to chorusmaster Zachary Malavolte for his tireless work in organizing this excellent group of volunteer singers from all over Tulsa, providing scores, arranging rehearsal venues, vocalizing, occasionally rehearsing and communicating notes to us from Damien Sneed, Maestro David Robertson and Wynton Marsalis.

Malavolte was a pleasure to work with and a consummate professional throughout preparations for this concert.

For me personally, it was an honor to sing with this fine choir and to join with the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra and the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra in commemorating the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre centennial.