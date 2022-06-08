 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Tulsa Animal Welfare needs expanded hours for the public

Tulsa Animal Welfare needs to be permanently open to the public during regular business hours. There are too many dogs and cats living and dying on the streets.

Most are poorly bred, malnourished, disease ridden, and neglected and abused. The spay/neuter law is not enforced, causing more puppies and kittens to enter the vicious cycle.

Rescue groups are beyond full and operate through donations and fosters. They cannot continue to take in so many needy (and expensive) animals. No one wants to take a stray animal to the “pound” but there must be a safe place to take an animal that is in harm's way.

