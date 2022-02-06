Letter: Tucker Carlson's Ukraine take shows he's no patriot

Since when has it been patriotic, conservative or normal to take the side of a totalitarian adversary to the United States over that of a liberal democracy under threat of attack, i.e. the Russo-Ukrainian conflict?

Tucker Carlson and Fox Entertainment's embrace of Putin's dictatorship displays their bizarre interpretation of the Great American Experiment. At this point one must ponder if either Carlson or his employer put ratings and revenue over loyalty to and well-being of the United States?

Carlson is the personification of a modern day example of a Lord Haw Haw or Tokyo Rose: sowing disinformation, demoralizing the political process, dividing the country as no known enemy could, and operating as a quasi-fifth column.

Ultimately, the reasons why are known only to Carlson and the Murdocks, the family behind Fox News. However, this editorial position remains neither patriotic nor conservative.

This continued policy to support a known adversary in a time of military crisis presents a clear and present danger to American security and prosperity and our future as a democratic republic as Carlson "guesses that he supports democracy."