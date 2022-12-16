Letter: TU endowment

After firing Coach Philip Montgomery, the University of Tulsa looks to its future with new football Coach Kevin Wilson.

Challenges remain, as TU is a relatively small, higher level institution competing against much larger and better funded schools. In addition, TU emphasizes academics, while state universities, supported by tax dollars and a larger donor base, provide a broader range of academic activities, including more emphasis on sports.

In a recent Tulsa World letter, the writer laments TU's "embarrassing Athletic Department" and then notes that TU's endowment is higher than several state universities, all of which have successful football programs ("Stop making excuses for TU's lack of success in sports," Dec. 3).

However, the TU endowment primarily funds academic pursuits, separate from sports. Unlike state tax-supported schools, TU relies almost entirely on private donations to support its athletic department including football.

If endowment were a defining criteria, Harvard would have our nation's top football team.

Already TU's Coach Wilson has prompted quarterback Braylon Braxton to remove himself from the transfer portal, and we hope Wilson and his staff can recruit and retain other promising athletes.

Recruiting and retaining quality players, as well as superior coaching, will determine the success of future seasons. Fans will return to TU's stadium, but it takes a winning program and private funding, separate from endowment, to make it happen.

TU can be proud of its heritage, supporting both academics and athletics. Far from embarrassment, TU simply needs alumni and friends to fund a successful athletic program.

