Letter: Truth telling

How do youth react to reputations of their neighborhoods? How do lack of family support, lack of money and peer pressure lead to teen crime? And how can people help?

My deepest concerns are how human ignorance and neglect destroy our planet. The cure depends upon an educated citizenry.

We must trust our experts, learn facts and do what is necessary to recover a healthy planet. We cannot do this with misinformation.

Therefore, I am an advocate for truth-telling, no matter how inconvenient or painful.

Frequently, truth-telling is painful. Private, monitored sources often have hidden agendas. Privatizing forces are interfering with unpleasant truth-telling in our public schools.

That leads to my other greatest concern: Our public school system is being destroyed.

We have had two educational vehicles monitored and faithfully held accountable for truth telling. One is our daily newspaper, and the other is our public school system.

Public means open to scrutiny. Private means hidden or closed.

We have public television. Our newspapers should earn and get public support. Praise and reward truth tellers!

We must have truth to save our planet, to enable the survival of humanity and to respectfully live with our differences.

For the sake of our children, insist upon truth and judicially pass truth along. No need for anger, shouting or rage. Just truth.

My favorite philosopher told us to “Seek the truth.” He gave his life in support of truth.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

