Letter: Truth has to matter

Truth matters, it has always mattered. But in this divisive world truth is elusive. Reality is bifurcated. We seem to believe only those facts that align with our thinking and outright discard all other facts as sheer blasphemy. And at the root of this schism is political rhetoric, rhetoric that often espouses untruths, rhetoric that people seem all too ready to accept on face value.

Truth must matter, and it must prevail.

Iris Murdoch, the British novelist and philosopher, describes our situation well and the path forward, "We live in a fantasy world, a world of illusion. The great task in life is to find reality." Reality is where truth is to be found. But it must be sought.

And once it is found it needs to be embraced. Untruths cannot continue to divide us, because the alternative to solving this division is a diminished democracy. Together we must shine a light on truth even though that truth might shake our sense of things.

Hosea Ballou, the American clergyman and theological writer, gives good guidance: "Doubt is the incentive to truth and inquiry leads the way."