Some Oklahoma legislators are considering tweaks to our extreme anti-abortion laws, offering choice in the cases of fetuses not expected to survive after birth.

Many anti-abortion people believe that no abortions should be permitted at any time, regardless of circumstances. This logically consistent position is usually based on sincere religious belief.

Other strongly anti-abortion people are just a bit for abortion rights. They would allow victims of rape or incest to choose to terminate their resulting healthy pregnancies. This makes no sense. A fetus is not responsible for the circumstances of its creation. Why don’t these healthy fetuses also deserve maximal legal protection?

A law that requires a rape victim to carry her pregnancy to term is extremely cruel, whether she reported the rape to police or not. I feel compassion for these women, too, but why do they deserve a choice when others do not?

There are also difficult medical questions about whether and when to terminate pregnancies that threaten a woman’s life. Doctors in some states are afraid to provide medical care that they know their patients need for fear of being charged criminally under strict anti-abortion state laws.

No one-size-fits-all law can ever replace women's and doctors' judgments in dealing with every pregnancy. Better to have no laws on the books at all than ones that are cruel, unjust, arbitrary and stupid.

Trust women and their doctors!

