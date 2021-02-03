Letter: Trump's words encouraged violence at the Capitol

A recent letter declaring President Donald Trump innocent is full of falsehoods ("Shameful impeachment of Donald Trump," Jan. 25).

Trump made several statements before and even during the attack on the Capitol that were viewed by protestors to encourage violence.

Just listen to his words; ask the rioters who participated.

Trump was probably the only person who could have stopped the attack on the Capitol, but he chose not to speak out at the time.

Only after the fact did he choose to say what he should have said before it happened.

The rioting by the Black Lives Matter protestors was carried out by a minority of the demonstrators and was not at all encouraged by Joe Biden or Kamala Harris.

The letter's contention that Biden could have stopped the rioters with his words is laughable.

