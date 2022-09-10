Letter: Trump's Mar-a-Lago records claims are absurd

Ever hopeful that megalomaniac President Donald Trump, his apologists at every level of government, and his lawyers have reached their respective peaks of absurdity, Trump and one of his lawyers have dashed that hope.

It is reported that Trump has inappropriately, and likely illegally, failed to promptly return numerous confidential documents to the National Archives and Records Administration, subject to the provisions of the Presidential Records Act.

The Justice Department, with the FBI, have been investigating for several months Trump's possession of highly secret and other presidential documents since leaving the White House which are deemed to be government property.

Trump's lawyer has asserted that Trump's actions were similar to "an overdue library book scenario." How absurd? By comparison, consider the possibility of harm to the geopolitical interests of the United States, the safety of the country, and personal harm potentially to U.S. agents around the world by Trump's actions.

Trump's lawyer also reportedly argued that the investigation and actions in searching Trump's home in Florida have resulted in "...a broader concern...for the institution of the presidency." The realistic "broader concern" for the presidency is the possibility that Trump could occupy the office again.

As a registered Republican, it is absurd to me that Trump would ever occupy the office held by such true Republicans as Abraham Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt and Dwight Eisenhower again, much less any other elected office.

