Letter: Trump's game is following the Putin playbook

Trumpism is Putinism. If you watched or know the gist of the movie, “The Godfather,” you have a good idea what Donald Trump means when he wants only people who are loyal to him. He did not get this brand of loyalty the first time he was president, so he’s learned from his mistakes and now wants a second try at it.

As you can see in the way he treats people, he only wants robots to do as he commands. Trump uses the word “loyalty” as a polite way of saying, “do as I say or you will suffer.”

Like Vladimir Putin and all tyrants and dictators, they start by seeming to meet the needs of some people and shift to only meeting their own selfish greedy, power-hungry needs.

If you study the rise of dictators, you will see how well they match Trump’s rise to power. They all start as experts who appear to know the way until you get in their way. Like Putin after he rose to absolute power, he started to control all media that could contradict him, then he made examples by eliminating several people who opposed him or his ideas to warn people of what happens to those who do not remain loyal.

Beware of that saying that starts out “be careful of what you wish for,” because it might turn around and bite you in your own rear end. Trump’s use of words like “stop the steal” are like Putin’s ridiculous words he uses against Ukraine by saying he’s only saving it from the Nazis.

