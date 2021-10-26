Letter: Trump's election fraud claims are beating a dead horse

Former President Donald Trump recently declared, "If we don't solve the presidential election fraud of 2020 (which we have thoroughly and conclusively documented), Republicans will not be voting in '22 or '24."

First, if he has this awesome documentation, quit talking about it and cough it up.

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick offered a $1 million reward for the evidence. As far as I know, nobody has claimed it. Not even Trump. Dozens of U. S. officials and courts have concluded there was no fraud.

Even the Cyber Ninjas said they found more votes for Biden in their Arizona election audit. Trump set up a voter fraud commission to validate his claims, but it went kaput a while back.

Second, it would be great if Republicans did not vote in 2022 and 2024, because the insurrection deniers and promoters of the big lie won't be getting elected.

Please stop beating this poor horse. It is destroying our country.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.