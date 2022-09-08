Letter: Trump's claims about classified documents read like a hysterical timeline

The chronology of statements by President Donald Trump’s attorneys about the classified documents sought by the Department of Justice is hysterical, and totally in character for Trump’s attorneys:

• We don't have any documents.

• Any documents that we do have belong to us and are in our storeroom. We’ll sign a letter confirming that so you DOJ guys will leave us alone.

• Whoops, we found a few documents that may belong to you, so here they are. We don't have any more documents that could possibly belong to you.

• Any documents that we might still have are in our storeroom, but you can't go in there, and we’re not going to give you a list. They are ours, not classified and not yours. And privileged. But they don't really exist.

• The Top Secret documents that you just found in your court-ordered search belong to us, not you, and aren't actually Top Secret anyway because Trump declassified all of them, but declassified them secretly.

• What, the Espionage Act applies no matter whether the documents are classified or not?

• We were told to demand a Special Master, whatever that is…

This story (the actual recorded sequence of statements) is its own punchline. Nothing I could say would make it any… I was going to say ‘funnier,’ but it isn’t. Instead, it shows a willingness to lie and a depth of dishonesty that I hope we’ll never see again in a president.

