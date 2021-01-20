Letter: Trump's action self-serving for retaining power

President Donald Trump instigated a riot on our nation’s Capitol and then stood and watched as Congress was assaulted.

He delayed action in the hopes that the riot would physically remove enough of Congress to let him take over and restore law and order.

He was willing to sacrifice the lives of our members of Congress in order to maintain his power. To ignore what happened is an invitation to attack democracy.

If you can’t put the welfare of the nation above the ranting and ravings of Trump and his supporters who have demonstrated a total disregard for life and peace, then perhaps this experiment in democracy won’t work.

We all survive or perish as a group. We can’t survive by name-calling, denigrating others or putting others down.

We survive and thrive by helping each other, by caring and sharing, by loving our neighbor.

Trump's actions are not those of a leader of a country. They are purely self-involved and for the retention of his power.

Please be a decent human being and protect our beautiful country.