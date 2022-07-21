 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Trump was right about producing more oil at home

  • 0

Can I ask a question? I know that a lot of people didn't like President Donald Trump from both sides. When he was in office he ran it like a business, not politics.

At that time we had so much oil that we were selling to people and still had enough for us here; I know the Democrats want to get rid of anything that pertains to Trump but, I don't see why we want to buy oil from anyone when we have enough here.

If they would look into our own states, I bet we could find a lot of things we are looking elsewhere for.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert