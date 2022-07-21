Letter: Trump was right about producing more oil at home

Can I ask a question? I know that a lot of people didn't like President Donald Trump from both sides. When he was in office he ran it like a business, not politics.
At that time we had so much oil that we were selling to people and still had enough for us here; I know the Democrats want to get rid of anything that pertains to Trump but, I don't see why we want to buy oil from anyone when we have enough here.
If they would look into our own states, I bet we could find a lot of things we are looking elsewhere for.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.