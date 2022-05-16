Letter: Trump was one outrageously bad president

Donald Trump lied about the number attending his inauguration. He declared there was rampant voter fraud involving the 2016 election because he lost the popular vote and even created a commission to investigate. He refused to condemn white supremacists at the Charlottesville rally.

Like a grade schooler, he uses demeaning nicknames for people he doesn’t like. He downplayed COVID-19, comparing it to the flu, and advocated treatment with ineffective medication while critical of masking and social distancing as hundreds of thousands of Americans died.

He pressured Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to find dirt on Hunter Biden (President Joe Biden’s son) before he would send $400 million in aid that congress had already approved. Result: impeachment No. 1.

He, again, insisted voter fraud occurred during the 2020 election and continued to do so even after no corroborating evidence was found. He incited an insurrection at our Capitol while congressmen were trying to certify the electoral vote. Result: impeachment No. 2.

He called Putin a “genius” and “savvy” as he prepared to invade Ukraine and has yet to condemn him for the atrocity. He calls any Republican that disagrees with him a RINO (Republican In Name Only).

There’s much more outrageousness, but only so many words. I propose a new acronym – RHINO (Republican Honoring Integrity Not Outrageousness). I know my Republican friends who disagree with Trump are good Republicans and don’t deserve to become one of his demeaning nicknames.

