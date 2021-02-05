Letter: Trump voters ought to re-think their loyalty

As a retired electrician who first learned his trade by wiring homes so people could receive power and light, then working on the generating stations where the light is produced, please allow me the chance to enlighten Oklahomans to the short circuit of carnage that former President Donald Trump has produced.

As people may recall in his inaugural address, Trump said American carnage would end here and now.

And yet, he incited carnage to the very halls of our blood-bought democracy on Jan. 6, when a police officer was murdered in a valorous attempt to defend that democracy.

I'm certainly no constitutional authority, but even I can see there is something horribly wrong with this picture.

He incited this insurrection with the spurious claim that he won the election. Give me a break!

I know most of my fellow Oklahomans voted for Trump, but they have to now ask if they want to secede from the will of the greatest democracy the world has ever know on the word of a craven politician?

