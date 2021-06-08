Letter: Trump should be tried for the attack on the U.S. Capitol

I believe former President Donald John Trump should be arrested and tried as main organizer of the criminal attack on the U.S. Congress.

I salute U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, Sen. Mitt Romney and many others for standing up for equal justice.

Trump is closely associated with the Jan. 6 riot. He told a crowd, at an event he promoted, to go to the Congress and stop a legal process.

I believe only a vote of the Senate could legally stop the process. Based on crowd behavior at his past rallies, Trump could reasonably expect them to be violent toward his opponents.

The crowd went to the location Trump specified and committed crimes including murder. I believe that is enough to file charges on anyone.

It is patriotic to make an example of a dishonest president. Make an example by giving him a fair trial and enforcing the verdict.

I simply believe charges against Donald Trump are the way to make America a little greater again.

Jeff Pickens, Stillwater

