Letter: Trump remarks on Colin Powell a sad contrast to those of other presidents

Sometimes, you learn a lot about a person in their reaction to the death of another. Take a look.

"Laura and I are deeply saddened by the death of Colin Powell. He was a great public servant, starting with his time as a soldier during Vietnam," said former President George W. Bush.

"General Powell was an exemplary soldier and an exemplary patriot. He was at the center of some of the most consequential events of our lifetimes," wrote former President Barack Obama.

"He lived the promise of America, and spent a lifetime working to help our country, especially our young people, live up to its own ideals and noblest aspirations at home and around the world," said former President Bill Clinton.

Then there is this:

"Wonderful to see Colin Powell, who made big mistakes on Iraq and famously, so-called weapons of mass destruction, be treated in death so beautifully by the Fake News Media. Hope that happens to me someday. He was a classic RINO, if even that, always being the first to attack other Republicans. He made plenty of mistakes, but anyway, may he rest in peace!" former President Donald Trump said in a statement Tuesday.

"But anyway,” just go away already.