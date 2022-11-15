Letter: Trump not fit to serve as president

In the last 90 or so years, we have had eight Democrat presidents and eight Republican presidents. We have had about the same amount of changes in who controlled the House and the Senate.

After each change of administration, our society continued to progress. That progress stopped on Jan 6, 2021, all because of the many lies of one man, Donald Trump.

If you listened to the committee hearings with an open mind and are honest with yourself, you can only say that Trump is not fit to be president of the United States.

Before you call me a liberal, I am an 89-year-old lifelong, real Republican.

