If I lose to you in a game and say you cheated, could it possibly be that I was just outplayed?

The answer is yes, unless I can prove otherwise.

In the case of President Donald Trump's loss, he claimed way before the election that if he lost, it would be because he was cheated.

The truth is he was outplayed by a more aggressive Democrat Party, not because they cheated.

