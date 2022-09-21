Letter: Trump keeps getting away with it

Donald Trump wants a “special master,” whatever that is. It is just another ploy to divert the attention of authorities looking in to his blatant violation of law.

He, and his sycophants, think that the longer they keep the water muddied up, the less likely the chance of indictment. Unfortunately, they are probably right.

Trump has been conducting cons, fraud and scams his entire life and he has yet to be found guilty. Imagine if Hillary Clinton had claimed the election was fraudulent. That alone would probably have set off a civil war. Oh, I forgot, Clinton won the popular vote. It was the fraudulent Electoral College that put King Don in office.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.