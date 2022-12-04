Letter: Trump is out of office; let's talk about Joe Biden

In rebuttal to a recent letter claiming President Donald Trump is a liar, I would reply that President Joe Biden spouts so many untruths that either he thinks we the people will believe any lie he tells, or he is completely divorced from reality.

Anyone who claims Trump is "only for Trump" must be truly appalled by the Biden family’s industrial-strength influence peddling as shown by Hunter Biden's laptop.

We were promised that Biden would just be a normal civil servant. Instead he is an embarrassment to the nation on the world stage. He failed in Afghanistan, he failed with COVID-19 policy, he revived the worst inflation in 40 years, he failed to deter Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine and weaponized the Department of Justice against his political opponents.

To be fair, Biden himself may not be the author of these policy disasters. He is so confused that he is obviously just a figurehead. So many of Biden's statements have been "walked back" by his staffers that inquiring minds want to know, who really runs the White House?

Trump has now been out of office for almost two whole years. We are urged to "open your eyes and your mind." Agreed. I suggest Biden’s policy train wrecks are much more relevant to today's public discourse than rehashing the character of his predecessor.

