Letter: Trump is in the past, and it's time for the GOP to move on

Asa Hutchinson, the current retiring governor of Arkansas, announced he will run for president whether or not Donald Trump runs because Trump is the past and the Republican Party needs to move on.

Hutchinson is right! While Trump accomplished much as president, his behavior was outrageous and his last 2½ months in office was a disgrace. He will likely face many legal charges related to the Jan. 6 capitol insurrection, which will tarnish his reputation.

Besides, he is too old and the Republican Party needs new blood to carry it into the future, Trump is the past.

I don't know if it is Hutchinson, but I hope many younger Republicans decide it's time to give Trump an honorable retirement, recognition for things he accomplished, and move on. The future of the party is not Trump.

