Letter: Trump has quite the list of bad behaviors

In case everyone has forgotten, or wishes to forget, the ex-president:

• Was impeached twice.

• The subject of numerous sexual abuse allegations.

• The subject of a federal investigation involving mishandling of classified documents.

• The subject of investigations into his alleged actions surrounding the Jan. 6. 2021 Capitol riot.

• A subject in the Manhattan District Attorney's criminal probe into the Trump Organization.

• A subject in the New York Attorney General's civil lawsuit against the Trump Organization.

• The subject in Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney Fani Willis' criminal investigation surrounding Trump's alleged actions during the 2020 election.

So, yeah, he is exactly who I would list as a personal reference on my resume and/or background check, in seeking a position in the federal government.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

