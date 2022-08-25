Letter: Trump has always been a crook

Regardless of whether or not that former President Donald Trump declassified secret, top secret and compartmentalized files is beside the point. The point is the fact that an outgoing president can only take his clothing and his personal possessions and nothing else when he leaves the White House.

Just the fact that he took so many 30 boxes of government documents just shows how far Trump and his people will go to hide the truth.

Hillary Clinton was right. There was a right-wing conspiracy to affect the outcome of the 2016 presidential election. She may have known some details, but as a former secretary of state and a presidential candidate, she could not carry her fears any further by bringing what she knew to the attorney general.

What we do know is that Trump was and is a crook. His entire life has shown this to be true. When he ran for president, he made sure that his school records would never be revealed. Every president, from the start of our nation has been proud of their academic credentials. Trump is not.

Otherwise, why hide his academic record? All that Trump has done has been just for Trump, not for our country. When will his supporters wake up and see the truth?

