Letter: Trump had a logical plan to evacuate Afghanistan

What the military was able to accomplish over the last three weeks in getting 123,000 American and Afghan people out of Kabul is a miracle.

The military was dealt an almost impossible hand by the totally incompetent Biden administration.

The President Donald Trump withdrawal plan as stated in interviews by him and his top advisors was to first evacuate the civilians, both American and Afghan.

Then, the military equipment and weaponry would be taken out and the airbases closed and destroyed except for Bagram, which we would continue to utilize.

Finally, the ground forces would be withdrawn.

Since the Biden administration's primary objective has been to wipe out everything Trump, they certainly could not follow this very logical plan.

They simply abandoned all the airbases and left all of our equipment and weapons for the Taliban. Only a couple of thousand troops were left at the Kabul airport to evacuate the civilians, which was woefully inadequate.

During April, May and June, the Taliban took over province by province. It should have been quite clear that Kabul would fall in days, not months.