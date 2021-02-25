Letter: Trump got a pass on being held responsible for his actions

As a person in retirement, I had the opportunity to watch the full impeachment trial.

I found the House litigators to have presented a substantive and convincing case that clearly supported the charges made in the article of impeachment.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell summed this up superbly in his trial postscript.

Regardless, 43 Republican senators, including both of Oklahoma's senators, acquitted the former president, largely based on their Constitutional interpretation that because the former president was no longer in office they lacked jurisdiction to conduct the trial.

This determination totally disregarded the vote at the beginning of the trial that indeed found jurisdiction to exist.

I cannot help but feel that these 43 Republican senators gave the former president, whom McConnell proclaimed "morally responsible" for the mob attack on the Capitol, a pass.

And I cannot help but feel that this is another example of party first, putting the people second and may come back to haunt us for years to come.