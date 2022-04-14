 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Trump, GOP and the Kremlin run very similar playbooks

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has brought to light their extreme, unrelenting use of lies, misinformation, and propaganda; no ethics or principles, just a brazen need for power and greed.

It is overtly obvious that former President Donald Trump, the GOP, and “state-run” TV follow the very same playbook. While certainly there is no physical, deadly war involved, there is most definitely an attempted takeover of democracy using any and all underhanded methods at their disposal.

It’s astounding to see Russian citizens believe every word of the Kremlin, as is the disbelief in seeing people in the GOP believe the nonstop lies of Trump. We’re not Russia!

