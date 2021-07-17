Letter: Trump doesn't deserve credit for vaccine rollout

I think Sen. James Inhofe has hurt his brain flying his plane upside down because he wants President Joe Biden to give President Donald Trump more credit for the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.
As I recall, the only leadership Trump displayed was to tell us that COVID-19 would be over in a couple weeks. That turned out to be false.
Then, there was the claim that people could take a disinfectant shot.
Some of us have a longer memory than yesterday's news cycle.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.
Featured video: