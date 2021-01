There are over 75 million of us who voted for Donald Trump, and we're not going away.

There'll be more of us next election.

Several states changed their voting procedures outside their legislatures' approval.

Trump — considering the backstabbing the surrounded him even before Day 1 of his term and judging by his accomplishments — was the best president since Calvin Coolidge.

